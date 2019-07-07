Saba Capital Management LP Decreased Its Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Stake; National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)’s Sentiment Is 1

National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 125 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 125 sold and trimmed holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 61.38 million shares, down from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding National Fuel Gas Co in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 104 Increased: 79 New Position: 46.

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 500,000 shares with $28.52M value, down from 1.00M last quarter. Qualcomm Inc (Put) now has $93.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM

Private Capital Management Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company for 258,678 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Llc owns 5.83 million shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 230,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.35 million shares.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National Fuel Announces Executive Management Changes NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2019: NFG,WPX,LTBR – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 403,988 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. It has a 15.82 P/E ratio. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. NFG’s profit will be $61.96 million for 18.91 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $564,928 activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03 million worth of stock.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Qualcomm Stock Could Rebound to $80 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Neuberger Berman Hgh Yld Fd (NHS) stake by 1.70M shares to 3.41 million valued at $38.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Neuberger Brman Clifrn Muni (NBW) stake by 23,554 shares and now owns 186,638 shares. First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) was raised too.