Saba Capital Management LP Decreased Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Stake by $14.59 Million; Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Stake Has Upped by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp analyzed 1.82 million shares as the company's stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 226,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 4.91M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company's stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 940,520 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 202,260 shares to 645,533 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 915,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Qult Mun F (NXJ).