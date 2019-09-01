Saba Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Royce Global Value Tr (RGT); Commerce Bank Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $534,354; Shares Rose

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 4,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,651 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.60M, up from 306,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 202,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 645,533 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 443,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royce Global Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 975 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has declined 1.98% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

More recent Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Global Value Trust to Reduce Investment Advisory Fee Effective January 1, 2019 – PR Newswire” on October 05, 2018. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of Jul 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 65,054 shares to 525,184 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY) by 294,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold RGT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.70 million shares or 1.48% more from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Investment Gru Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 15,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has 0% invested in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Florida-based Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). North Star Mgmt Corporation owns 0% invested in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) for 305 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 43,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company reported 139 shares. Grace & White New York stated it has 0.11% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated invested in 0% or 62 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) for 68,695 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,152 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.04% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 47 shares. Private Mngmt Gp accumulated 275,422 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Stock Price, Quote, History & News – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 368,764 shares to 849,795 shares, valued at $41.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 13,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,987 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).