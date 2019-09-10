Saba Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Royce Global Value Tr (RGT); Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Value Rose While Prince Street Capital Management Upped Its Position

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 202,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 645,533 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 443,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royce Global Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 11,894 shares traded or 30.25% up from the average. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has declined 1.98% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $26.66 during the last trading session, reaching $571.13. About 559,198 shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

