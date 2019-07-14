Saba Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Royce Global Value Tr (RGT); As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Price Rose, Joho Capital Upped by $975,480 Its Holding

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 875,463 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 202,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 645,533 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 443,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royce Global Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 3,717 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has declined 7.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. Demsey John sold $3.24M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. $5.84M worth of stock was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Monday, February 11. The insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36M. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44 million was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. Shares for $4.12 million were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. 8,187 shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D, worth $1.26M on Tuesday, February 12.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 270,903 shares to 423,053 shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 16.97 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Carderock Capital Mngmt holds 0.33% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 4,832 shares. Barr E S And reported 122,428 shares. Moreover, Martin Currie Limited has 0.36% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 31,209 shares. 110,586 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). L & S Advsr holds 0.22% or 9,951 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Renaissance Tech Lc holds 2.09M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 1,355 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Joho Cap Ltd has 0.46% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 16,462 shares. Gm Advisory holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,435 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 6,022 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold RGT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.70 million shares or 1.48% more from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Comm owns 26,704 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 43,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 11,076 shares. Rothschild Inv Il invested 0.07% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). 53,197 were reported by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Geode Cap Management Limited accumulated 18,999 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 21,082 shares. Pnc Fin Service Group Inc has invested 0% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Us Bankshares De reported 0% stake. 238,107 are owned by 1607 Capital Llc. Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 1,152 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.04% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT). Raymond James & holds 0.02% in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) or 1.15 million shares.