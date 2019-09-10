Saba Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) as Stock Price Declined; Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose While Sit Investment Associates Cut Its Stake

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 52.97M shares traded or 49.45% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/05/2018 – Ford April EU New Car Registrations Rose 14% -ACEA; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR ABOUT $220.1M; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT EXPECTS TO CONTINUE BUILDING NAVIGATOR, EXPEDITION; 26/04/2018 – FORD OTOMOTIV 1Q NET INCOME 432.3M LIRAS; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 03/04/2018 – Ford Mulls Following GM in Ditching Monthly U.S. Sales Reports; 10/05/2018 – FORD SHOULD LARGELY RECOVER FROM SUPPLIER DISRUPTION: MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – NARA: Betty Ford: The Real Deal; 23/03/2018 – Jeffery M. Leving to Interview Illinois State Representative LaShawn K. Ford Supporting Landmark Legislation Providing Both Parents Equal Time with their Children

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 18,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 21,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.50% or $21.73 during the last trading session, reaching $206.99. About 1.30M shares traded or 110.78% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,600 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Income Trust Inc Bkt (BKT).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.95M for 89.22 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munihldgs Ny Qlty (MHN) by 167,127 shares to 295,180 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 18,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,836 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Incorporated holds 24,390 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Freestone Cap Llc invested in 105,369 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.44 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 2.20M shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 39,771 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 22,550 are held by Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Highlander Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Foundation Res Management holds 0.04% or 21,249 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 1.82 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Finance Corporation In accumulated 400 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1.