Saba Capital Management – L.P. Bought $3.42 million of Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) in Insider Trade; Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) SI Increased By 29.27%

Midsouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) had an increase of 29.27% in short interest. MSL’s SI was 524,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 29.27% from 405,600 shares previously. With 82,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Midsouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL)’s short sellers to cover MSL’s short positions. The SI to Midsouth Bancorp’s float is 3.57%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 654,795 shares traded or 558.67% up from the average. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,873 activity. On Thursday, September 12 Anderson Kimberly A bought $1,873 worth of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 400 shares.

Voya Prime Rate Trust’s insider, Saba Capital Management – L.P., bought 726,645 shares of stock in the firm. The reported average cost per share was $4.7, for total trade sum of $3.42 million U.S Dollars. The probability of this investment remaining ignored is nil due to its scale, with the insider right now owning 16.78 million shares – that is 11.35% of the market cap of the Company. The report was disclosed in a filing dated 03-10-2019 with the SEC.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 537,808 shares traded or 71.12% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $697.56 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It has a 32.33 P/E ratio. LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Voya Prime Rate Trust shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Inv Gru Ltd holds 1.26% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 149,715 shares. Ionic Capital Lc has 246,012 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 90,528 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 64,603 are held by Landscape Management Limited Company. Pnc Services Group holds 0% or 41,225 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs L P has 0.05% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Two Sigma Securities Limited Co owns 12,829 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,500 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 52,162 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,494 shares. California-based Whittier Com has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Jaffetilchin Ltd Com owns 43,067 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 345,064 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.77, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.21 million shares or 9.10% less from 11.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis reported 0.04% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Barclays Public Ltd has 10,458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,167 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 26,392 shares. 780 were reported by Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated. Northern Corp owns 168,877 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 844,328 shares. Jacobs Asset Limited Liability holds 2.56% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Lc has 0.22% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 13,696 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability owns 10,084 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co invested in 2,499 shares or 0% of the stock.