Saba Capital Management – L.P. Acquired 58,105 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF); Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shorts Up By 1.3%

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) had an increase of 1.3% in short interest. PANW’s SI was 5.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.3% from 5.51 million shares previously. With 1.27 million avg volume, 4 days are for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)’s short sellers to cover PANW’s short positions. The SI to Palo Alto Networks Inc’s float is 6.17%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $214.38. About 119,084 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.58 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $160 lowest target. $277.88’s average target is 29.62% above currents $214.38 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $265 target. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Summit Redstone Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies maintained the shares of PANW in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware holds 1.23% or 70,436 shares. Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 100,475 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 28,597 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc accumulated 2,350 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc invested in 309,620 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Natixis L P has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10,526 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Company reported 8,009 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 46,997 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com has 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Windward Management Ca has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Strs Ohio reported 423,855 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 130,900 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.80 million activity. Shares for $460,500 were bought by Saba Capital Management – L.P..

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 16,739 shares traded. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) has declined 6.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.51% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $116.53 million. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as foreign currencies.

Saba Capital Management – L.P.; that is an insider in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund, which is the last to obtain shares in the firm. Saba Capital Management – L.P. in the last few days purchased some 58,105 shares of the company, all priced at approximately $889,007 US Dollars, that is a share price of exactly $15.3. For more information of this investment please go to the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission’s filing obtainable for free here. The probability of this investment remaining disregarded is nil, with the major shareholder presently owning 1.21 million shares — that is 15.96% of the total market cap of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 21.48% more from 2.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Assocs owns 0.04% invested in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) for 87,518 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 62,506 shares. 1,335 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. Virginia-based Shaker Finance Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). 128,272 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). Landscape Capital Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,703 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 89,528 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) for 11,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) for 20,296 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 1,713 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 62,513 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) for 128,468 shares.