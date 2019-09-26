S&Co Stake in At&T (T) Decreased by $2.33 Million; Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Value Rose While Light Street Capital Management Has Cut by $15.39 Million Its Position

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 70,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 136,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, down from 207,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 404,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.79 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.49M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68M for 25.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp Com (NYSE:CCJ) by 42,005 shares to 595,640 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 27,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).