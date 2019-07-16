S&T Bank Decreased Tech Data (TECD) Stake By $954,210; Wmi Holdings (WM) Sentiment Is 1.08

Wmi Holdings Corp (WM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 386 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 356 sold and trimmed stock positions in Wmi Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 299.75 million shares, down from 310.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wmi Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 15 to 17 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 315 Increased: 266 New Position: 120.

S&T Bank decreased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 9,355 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 2.30%. The S&T Bank holds 134,876 shares with $13.81M value, down from 144,231 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 210,817 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 9.27% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. for 18.63 million shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 261,682 shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sadoff Investment Management Llc has 4.6% invested in the company for 516,590 shares. The Nebraska-based Westchester Capital Management Inc. has invested 4.32% in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 51,714 shares.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 785,449 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has risen 29.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.32 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $50.14 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 27.1 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.02M for 10.77 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,803 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 48,000 were accumulated by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.34% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 25,000 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt LP holds 2.25% or 1.64 million shares. Indexiq Lc holds 0.05% or 15,759 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 1,361 shares stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 57,255 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Country Club Tru Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 2,125 shares. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Chicago Equity Limited Company has 0.33% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Proshare Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 41,426 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.