S&T Bank Has Raised Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding; Winslow Capital Management Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position by $39.94 Million as Stock Price Declined

S&T Bank increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 13,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 273,012 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 259,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 6.12M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 112,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.82 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why iQiyi Stock Could Be in Trouble – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix Is Overvalued But Not Just Because Of The Subscriber Growth Miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FAANG Earnings Season Laggards: Buying Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NFLX, EBAY, PM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 75.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 104,016 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department reported 135 shares. California-based Stonebridge Capital has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tarbox Family Office reported 165 shares stake. Cannell Peter B & Commerce reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Trust Na owns 1,687 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,052 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 685 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Co reported 56 shares. Country Club Trust Company Na invested in 1,138 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 44,117 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc has 4,288 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 804 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 877 are held by Whittier Tru Company. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36,789 shares to 928,492 shares, valued at $288.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 10,003 shares to 103,034 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,179 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).