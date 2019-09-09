S&Co Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD); Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding Lifted by Sun Life Financial Inc

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01 million, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 1.10M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2924.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 63,302 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 2,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 2.99 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 11,452 shares to 708 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,324 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc has 64,805 shares. Forward Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.31% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.93 million shares. Birmingham Mgmt Al holds 88,613 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding, a New York-based fund reported 147,270 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability owns 43,083 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Finance reported 7,990 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 161,738 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 501,351 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 9,222 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 43,644 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 1.3% or 84,742 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd holds 55,855 shares. 916,321 were accumulated by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,029 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cohen Lawrence B invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Company reported 69,822 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,495 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,276 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 229,110 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sit Inv, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,310 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Rech Invsts holds 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 1.53 million shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,730 shares. Frontier Investment Company accumulated 600,292 shares. Murphy Management Incorporated reported 6,470 shares stake.