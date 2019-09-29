S&Co Upped Its Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) Holding by $708,318; Welch Group Holding in Chevron (CVX) Has Raised by $416,888 as Stock Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 238,064 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.63M, up from 234,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 27,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 189,241 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, up from 161,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 1.95 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 1,823 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,700 shares. Columbia Asset holds 1.31% or 40,067 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Ltd invested in 0.93% or 80,165 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cortland Advisers Llc accumulated 6.96% or 1.20 million shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Partners Limited Co has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,128 shares. 73,890 are owned by Adams Asset Limited. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 1.19M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt reported 49,559 shares. Agf Investments stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wills Financial Gp Inc invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Harbour Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.86% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wafra holds 149,357 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.