S&Co Trimmed By $387,706 Its National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) Stake; Weibo – American Depositary Share (WB) Shorts Decreased By 6.13%

S&Co Inc decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc Com (NOV) stake by 40.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S&Co Inc sold 17,623 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc Com (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The S&Co Inc holds 25,545 shares with $568,000 value, down from 43,168 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc Com now has $7.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 214,375 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14

Weibo Corporation – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:WB) had a decrease of 6.13% in short interest. WB’s SI was 11.38 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.13% from 12.12M shares previously. With 2.04 million avg volume, 6 days are for Weibo Corporation – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:WB)’s short sellers to cover WB’s short positions. The SI to Weibo Corporation – American Depositary Share’s float is 9.38%. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 87,566 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 0.01% or 40,501 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 104,449 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dubuque Comml Bank & owns 126,303 shares. Nomura Asset Management Comm, a Japan-based fund reported 74,567 shares. World Asset stated it has 35,228 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 13,066 shares. Moreover, Steadfast Capital Lp has 0.23% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 788,347 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). M&T National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 40,792 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.71% or 120,000 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 94,051 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Among 6 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27.43’s average target is 33.22% above currents $20.59 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 12 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by Jefferies.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73 million for 57.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Management invested in 0% or 14,819 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 88 were accumulated by Fil. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 18,441 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.21% stake. Northern Trust has 399,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs accumulated 0.01% or 101,110 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% or 137 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 8,344 shares. Contrarius Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 518,476 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Principal Finance holds 9,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 80,315 shares. Bellecapital Ltd holds 11,465 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 240,088 shares or 0.02% of the stock.