S&T Bank Trimmed Its Amerisafe (AMSF) Position; VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG ORDINARY SHARES (PRBGF) Shorts Up By 8.33%

VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRBGF) had an increase of 8.33% in short interest. PRBGF’s SI was 6,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.33% from 6,000 shares previously. It closed at $5.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

S&T Bank decreased Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 5,912 shares as Amerisafe Inc (AMSF)’s stock rose 10.53%. The S&T Bank holds 138,504 shares with $8.23 million value, down from 144,416 last quarter. Amerisafe Inc now has $1.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 28,929 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86

Probiodrug AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s drug candidates target toxic pyroglutamate-Abeta through inhibition of Glutaminyl Cyclase (QC) that inhibits the production of pGlu-Abeta; and clearing existing pGlu-Abeta from the brain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is PQ912, an inhibitor of QC for Alzheimer animal models, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

