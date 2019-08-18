S&Co Upped Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) Stake by $953,112; Valuation Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Holding Has Lifted by S Muoio & Company

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 887.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 558,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 620,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 62,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.49 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (LBTYA) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 39,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 161,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 122,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 2.24M shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 1 shares. Profund Advsr Lc owns 47,154 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 11,297 shares. Washington State Bank stated it has 22,084 shares. Parkside Fincl Savings Bank owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 963 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 183,570 shares. 600,000 were reported by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company. Capwealth Advisors Limited accumulated 1.91M shares. Manchester Capital Lc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,088 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Intrust Bancorporation Na stated it has 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.16% or 316,334 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 19,154 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 8,645 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.