S&T Bank Trimmed Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Holding by $836,480; Valuation Declined; Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 21,085 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.47M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 13,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 204,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, down from 217,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 356,700 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,176 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

