S&T Bank Trimmed S & T Bancorp (STBA) Holding by $1.21 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Valuation Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,580 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.50 million, down from 971,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 2.94M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN

S&T Bank decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 31,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 72,189 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 11.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to 25c From 22c; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair of the Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP, BOOSTS DIV BY 13.6%; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A Ba2 To Berry’s New Repriced Term Loan “S” And “T”; Ba3 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 23/03/2018 – Exclusive – Centrica taps Wall St. bank for U.K. nuke sale; 13/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of Mobile Security R&D Program Guide Vol. 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ S&T Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STBA); 11/05/2018 – Sciometrics Selected to Present Pioneering Technology to Government S&T Community at Innovators’ Showcase; 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Board OKs $50 Million Share Repurchase Plan; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: DHS S&T Releases Guide on Mobile Security

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68,500 shares to 205,500 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.15 billion for 24.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 92 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 79,458 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 1,898 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 280,224 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 995,486 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 11,666 shares. Parkside National Bank holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 12,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 3.66M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 43,547 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invesco has 492,924 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 12,749 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Philadelphia stated it has 15,954 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $730,518 activity. Kane Robert Edward bought $110,250 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. The insider BRICE TODD D bought 2,036 shares worth $75,958. Another trade for 473 shares valued at $17,350 was bought by HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 22.95% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.61 per share. STBA’s profit will be $25.97 million for 12.67 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.