S&Co Has Increased Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake; Symphony Asset Management Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Upped by $871,784 as Stock Price Declined

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 7,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 7,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 326,639 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.17 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares to 674,302 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 5,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn).

Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has 1.89 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.