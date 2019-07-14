S&T Bank Holding in Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Boosted as Share Value Declined; Sun Communities (SUI) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Upped Its Stake by $308,329 as Valuation Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 275.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 566,674 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

S&T Bank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 105,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 551,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 446,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 790,109 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 77.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Park Will Remain Director; 30/04/2018 – Diplomat Launches CastiaRx, Industry-Leading Specialty Benefit Manager; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 View To Rev $5.5B-$5.9B; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY EXPECTS TO NAME NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – JEFF PARK HAS RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 97c

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Mth T by 7,754 shares to 31 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 132,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7,368 shares to 81,795 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,959 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

