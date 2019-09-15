S Squared Technology Upped Its Vicor (VICR) Stake; First Business Financial Services Stake in First Business Financial Servi (FBIZ) Trimmed by $526,378 as Stock Price Rose

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 144,442 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in First Business Financial Servi (FBIZ) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 22,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% . The institutional investor held 363,271 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, down from 386,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in First Business Financial Servi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 21,360 shares traded or 36.14% up from the average. First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has risen 0.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FBIZ News: 13/03/2018 FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES – ON MARCH 8, REDEEMED COMMON SHARE PURCHASE RIGHTS ISSUED PURSUANT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 5, 2008; 07/05/2018 – First Business Invited to Participate at the 20th Annual D.A. Davidson & Co. Financial Services Conference in Denver; 26/04/2018 – First Business Fincl Svcs 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Business Financial Services , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBIZ); 13/03/2018 – FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – REDEMPTION PRICE WILL BE PAID ON APRIL 12, 2018 TO SHAREHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – First Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FBIZ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 85,000 shares to 403,031 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 171,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. FBIZ’s profit will be $4.49M for 11.47 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by First Business Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.67% negative EPS growth.