S Squared Technology Upped Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Market Valuation Declined, Redwood Investments Cut Its Position

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 124,100 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 115,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, down from 136,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 183,069 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares to 974,739 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,519 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NV5 Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Full Year Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 8,798 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 57,949 shares in its portfolio. Regions accumulated 50 shares. Moreover, Ashford Cap Mngmt has 3.16% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Invesco holds 0% or 44,236 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corp reported 49,908 shares stake. North Star Invest owns 0.01% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 1,300 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 11,473 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 180,997 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 0% or 775 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yorktown & Rech Inc stated it has 13,006 shares. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.25% or 451,310 shares.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $30.87M for 52.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Semiconductor Stocks Could Get Red Hot After Huge Nvidia Deal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018, and an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “These semiconductor stocks are rising the most as Micron CEO is upbeat about Huawei and China – MarketWatch” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SOXX: Performance And Valuation Update – May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 9,500 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 331,489 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc accumulated 262,293 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 618,007 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 14,322 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 5,831 shares. Moreover, Agf Invs America has 1.16% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 24,088 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.17% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Brinker has 8,008 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd owns 377 shares. Whittier Tru owns 50,790 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Services Ltd has 41,460 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 14,922 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 14,250 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 116,536 shares to 695,378 shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 89,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).