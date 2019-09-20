S Squared Technology Upped Its Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Holding; Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Sentiment Is 0.97

S Squared Technology Llc increased Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) stake by 113.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc acquired 548,105 shares as Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE)’s stock rose 26.14%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 1.03M shares with $4.56 million value, up from 480,826 last quarter. Aerohive Networks Inc now has $254.97 million valuation. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 10/05/2018 – AEROHIVE® SENIOR DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL TALENT ACQUISITION APPOINTED TO FORBES HUMAN RESOURCES COUNCIL; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 04/04/2018 – The Industry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management; 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 13/03/2018 – Bulk TV Partners with Aerohive Networks Delivering Powerful Connectivity to Customers

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 62 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 64 sold and reduced equity positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 72.27 million shares, up from 71.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 44 Increased: 39 New Position: 23.

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) stake by 45,000 shares to 96,476 valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Telaria Inc stake by 172,303 shares and now owns 659,289 shares. Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold HIVE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 4.99% less from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,686 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 392,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 3,516 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 288,072 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 2.70 million shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 6,232 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 17,961 shares. Berkley W R reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,557 shares. State Street Corporation owns 539,270 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 77,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 114,933 shares. Adirondack Rech Mgmt has 2.13% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE).

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $234,900 activity.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 141,436 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) has declined 65.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names J. Robinson Hays III Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – COMPARABLE REVPAR DECREASED 0.2% TO $119.92 DURING QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Prelim Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; 15/03/2018 – Ashford Trust Declares Dividends For First Quarter Of 2018; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names David Brooks Chief Transaction Officer; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS ON APRIL 9, REFINANCED MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN EXISTING OUTSTANDING BALANCE TOTALING ABOUT $972 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHT); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita

Analysts await Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AHT’s profit will be $25.53M for 3.15 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.81% negative EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. for 249,550 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Llc owns 135,000 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.29% invested in the company for 198,769 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Cutler Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 152,000 shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $321.71 million. The firm engages in investment and management of properties in the hospitality industry. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.