S Squared Technology Upped Fireeye (FEYE) Stake; Northern Trust Has Upped Its Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (SHG) as Valuation Declined

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 1.82M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (SHG) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 239,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.90 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 35,180 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 17.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Bank’s Proposed Subordinated Notes ‘BBB+’; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR RATES SHINHAN INVESTMENT ‘A-/A-2’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group files its 2017 Form 20-F to the SEC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON ING LIFE

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.64 million shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $22.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 105,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,540 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,000 shares to 33,942 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,690 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).