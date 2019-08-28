S Squared Technology Trimmed Holding in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by $1.56 Million; King Luther Capital Management Raised Stake in V F (VFC) as Valuation Declined

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 112,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 2.38M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.70M, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 313,096 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 712,788 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5,685 shares to 53,860 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 46,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,617 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

