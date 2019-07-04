S Squared Technology Stake in Fireeye (FEYE) Upped by $320,000; Pzena Investment Management Trimmed Capital One Finl (COF) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 127,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.65 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461.83M, down from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 1.25 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 2.74 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 250,500 shares to 831,592 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 974,739 shares, and cut its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Buy FireEye? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FireEye As Stock Meets Bullish Targets – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is FireEye (FEYE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FireEye Inc (FEYE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk LP invested in 36,821 shares. Lord Abbett & Llc owns 1.89M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 302,470 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 160,000 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 6.57M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 2.01M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc holds 0% or 22,960 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Lc reported 893,052 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 251,287 shares. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 95,100 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Capital Fund Management reported 589,689 shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trump sues Deutsche Bank, Capital One – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One: Long-Term Gains Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan and Capital One had to lower shareholder payouts to get Fed approval – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 350 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ls Advisors Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,962 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cutter & Com Brokerage accumulated 3,367 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 9,382 shares. Weybosset Rech And Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 2.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Asset Mgmt One reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Llc has 4.91 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 205,032 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 6.52M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.06% or 52,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Addison Capital Communication holds 2,668 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 71,010 shares to 21.03M shares, valued at $595.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 6.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.82M shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 11.80% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.22 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.90 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.