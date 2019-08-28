S Squared Technology Raised Position in Fireeye (FEYE) by $320,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Palestra Capital Management Maintains Stake in Take (TTWO)

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.84. About 989,818 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 2.03 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares to 850,854 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,519 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "FireEye acquires security instrumentation company, updates outlook – Seeking Alpha" on May 28, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool" on August 06, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares to 752,790 shares, valued at $185.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,285 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).