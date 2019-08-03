S Squared Technology Raised Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake by $590,000; Share Value Rose; Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 85.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 728,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 854,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 945,289 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 96,747 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 250,500 shares to 831,592 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 121,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 15,300 shares. Timpani Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,919 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Art Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 11,974 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 16,364 shares. Bbt Limited invested in 4,626 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Summit Creek Advsrs Llc invested in 265,998 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 482,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cls Investments holds 0% or 819 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 19,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 7,583 shares. Ameriprise reported 7,261 shares stake. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 168,521 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd stated it has 143,233 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 200,137 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc reported 0.16% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Castleark Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 75,771 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 2,192 shares. Blackhill Cap Incorporated holds 0.12% or 21,012 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 363,549 shares. Cincinnati Insur Communication holds 79,294 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 723,975 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 0% or 402 shares in its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 2,929 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Apollo Mngmt Holdings Limited Partnership reported 126,000 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 692,546 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 12,820 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 302,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

