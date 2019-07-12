S Squared Technology Raised Its Fireeye (FEYE) Stake; As Illumina (ILMN) Share Value Rose, Lumina Fund Management Has Upped by $465,000 Its Position

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 1.17M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 15.83% or $57.58 during the last trading session, reaching $306.08. About 6.80 million shares traded or 614.53% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 22,500 shares to 53,890 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telaria Inc by 250,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,592 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Vanguard Gru Inc owns 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 17.25M shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 565,537 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 381,821 shares. 48,504 are owned by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 251,287 shares. Edge Wealth Lc accumulated 5,244 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 21,929 are owned by First Republic Investment. Secor Ltd Partnership holds 53,710 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 1,200 are held by Washington Trust National Bank. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 15,051 shares. Essex Invest Management Ltd owns 13,708 shares.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FireEye News: Why FEYE Stock Is on Fire Today – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New FireEye Email Threat Report Reveals Increase in Social Engineering Attacks – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Buy FireEye? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 8,033 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 935 shares stake. 151,108 are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. The Michigan-based Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 6,427 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 28,002 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.25% or 27,494 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 0.37% or 8,815 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 22,178 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.12% or 1,737 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 105,845 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP reported 17,931 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 94,698 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 300 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 37,800 shares.