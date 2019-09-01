S Squared Technology Raised Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE) as Shares Rose; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Lowered Holding

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 69,337 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, down from 80,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 715,853 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 46,419 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares to 7,242 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,942 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,137 shares to 51,121 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 41,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).