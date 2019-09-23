S Squared Technology Raised By $1.95 Million Its Criteo Sa (CRTO) Position; Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers (RBA) SI Increased By 2.66%

Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) had an increase of 2.66% in short interest. RBA’s SI was 1.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.66% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 234,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Ritchie BROS. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s short sellers to cover RBA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 108,136 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION

S Squared Technology Llc increased Criteo Sa (CRTO) stake by 91.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc acquired 114,874 shares as Criteo Sa (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 240,772 shares with $4.14M value, up from 125,898 last quarter. Criteo Sa now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 154,259 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 32.25 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

Among 2 analysts covering Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has $4000 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is -4.25% below currents $38.38 stock price. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) stake by 171,672 shares to 1.58M valued at $7.89M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 824,739 shares. Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) was reduced too.

