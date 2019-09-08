S Squared Technology Maintains Stake in Nv5 Global (NVEE); Sprott Has Raised Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stake by $575,004

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 160,628 shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 143,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 2.56M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp holds 12,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 402,063 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Securities Ltd has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Group One Trading Lp has 98,163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested in 230,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 129,880 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 645,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 79,965 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Ajo LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1.42 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 233,073 shares.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 632,169 shares to 29,750 shares, valued at $77.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 105,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,834 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc accumulated 6,786 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.02% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 43 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 52,857 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.39% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 10,121 shares. Int Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 5,980 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 551 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 7,583 shares. Moreover, Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.01% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 3,725 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc reported 0.09% stake. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Limited Co has invested 0.09% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). S Squared Techs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 40,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 44,510 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 4,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.17% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 22,500 shares to 53,890 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 974,739 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).