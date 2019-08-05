S Squared Technology Maintains Holding in Fireeye (FEYE); Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) by $8.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) by 246.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,116 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly (Eli) & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55. About 1.66 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – PLANS TO COLLABORATE ACROSS 4 INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING OF TYPE 2 DIABETES & RELATED COMPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.52-EPS $4.62; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Liver-Treatment Candidate Meets Clinical Targets; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 04/04/2018 – LILLY CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 MET OS ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LILLY INTENDS TO INITIATE REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN MID-2018

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 1.81M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com has 1,546 shares. Horizon Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 73,057 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.43% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.91 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 600 shares. Hightower Tru Lta holds 88,052 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Lc accumulated 0.05% or 5,900 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Investec Asset Ltd holds 0.95% or 1.84M shares. Fulton Bank Na holds 0.05% or 5,003 shares. 732 were reported by Kistler. Legacy Private Trust owns 10,109 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 13,192 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $25.11 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il reported 78,301 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated accumulated 11,998 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc reported 0.59% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Symphony Asset Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 42,502 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 54,049 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 947 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 0% or 72 shares. State Street owns 2.64 million shares. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.01% or 893,052 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.04% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 39,050 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 8,349 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 341,100 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 21,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 25,675 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).