S Squared Technology Lowered Its Position in Egain (EGAN) by $1.22 Million; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shares Rose, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Increased Position by $5.75 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company's stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc analyzed 121,834 shares as the company's stock declined 23.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 136,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $238.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 65,351 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited has 1.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fort Point Cap Prtn Lc holds 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7,976 shares. Wealthcare Cap Limited Company accumulated 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Limited Co accumulated 150,290 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs invested 2.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madison Inv Hldgs invested in 539,389 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 3,730 are owned by Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation. Benedict Fincl Advisors stated it has 141,935 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boyar Asset Inc owns 52,451 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192,863 shares. First Wilshire Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% or 9,602 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Financial Bank Na invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 515,645 are held by Shufro Rose & Lc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,827 shares to 395,608 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Symantec (SYMC) Launches Norton 360 Deluxe in Microsoft Store – Nasdaq" on June 18, 2019

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $598,842 for 99.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) or 33,255 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 36,036 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc reported 1.60 million shares. Strs Ohio has 16,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 102,800 shares. Timpani Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.14% or 27,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 33,503 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited reported 197,617 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated stated it has 133,537 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 4,807 shares stake. American Intll Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 11,434 shares. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $45,140 activity.