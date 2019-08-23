S Squared Technology Lowered Its Position in Chegg (CHGG) by $2.47 Million as Share Price Rose; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Decreased Stake by $3.62 Million

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.06M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 66,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 1.27M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A owns 26,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co accumulated 23.39 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated holds 1.16% or 459,625 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 241,116 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 2.35 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 388,347 shares. Myriad Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 1.26M are owned by Hitchwood Cap L P. The Texas-based Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0.03% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 1,868 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.6% or 58,000 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 8.12M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated accumulated 1.96M shares or 0.02% of the stock.