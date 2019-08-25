S Squared Technology Lowered By $1.56 Million Its Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Holding; Fiduciary Management Boosted Cerner (CERN) Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Cerner Corporation (CERN) stake by 8.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 510,555 shares as Cerner Corporation (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 6.52 million shares with $372.95M value, up from 6.01M last quarter. Cerner Corporation now has $21.63B valuation. The stock decreased 5.23% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 3.28M shares traded or 41.09% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) stake by 9.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS)’s stock rose 56.21%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 974,739 shares with $15.24M value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Kratos Defense & Security now has $2.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 35,261 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Company Llc owns 87,591 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer Communications reported 21,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 108,489 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,840 shares. Driehaus Lc holds 659,444 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 25,157 shares. 1,000 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 132,210 shares. 4,478 are owned by Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc. Icm Asset Inc Wa holds 3.88% or 323,302 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 134,896 shares.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull Of The Day: Kratos Defense (KTOS) – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos to Present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense \u0026 Security (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense \u0026 Security has $26 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.83’s average target is 8.10% above currents $19.27 stock price. Kratos Defense \u0026 Security had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of KTOS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Noble Financial. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of KTOS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Drexel Hamilton maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cerner Leads New Era of Health Care Innovation – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner, Lifecenters Revolutionize Senior Living; Launch Patient-Focused Wellness Communities – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cerner Is A Clear-Cut Growth Story, Investors Need To Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) stake by 161,255 shares to 4.44M valued at $423.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kennedy (NYSE:KW) stake by 41,195 shares and now owns 4.20 million shares. Firstcash Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,379 are owned by Steinberg Global Asset Management. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 428 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,756 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 19,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Regions Financial Corp holds 0% or 3,184 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt holds 4,000 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited invested in 1.96 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 1.13M shares. Scott & Selber owns 31,261 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 53,037 shares. Pacific Global Invest stated it has 6,595 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 314,330 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity. Shares for $608,130 were bought by GREISCH JOHN J.