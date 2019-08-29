S Squared Technology Lowered By $1.56 Million Its Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Stake; Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Shorts Lowered By 3%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) had a decrease of 3% in short interest. CLSD’s SI was 4.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3% from 4.23M shares previously. With 393,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s short sellers to cover CLSD’s short positions. The SI to Clearside Biomedical Inc’s float is 16.76%. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.0107 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 371,275 shares traded. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) has declined 87.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSD News: 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clearside Biomedical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLSD); 21/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS MET IN 6-MONTH TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 23/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – PATIENTS TREATED WITH CLS-TA ACHIEVED COMPARABLE VISION IMPROVEMENT WITH FEWER TREATMENTS; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys 4.8% of Clearside Biomedical; 06/03/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL – IF PRIMARY ENDPOINTS MET IN BOTH TOPAZ AND SAPPHIRE TRIALS, CO EXPECTS TO SEEK AGNOSTIC LABEL IN U.S

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) stake by 9.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS)’s stock rose 56.21%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 974,739 shares with $15.24 million value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Kratos Defense & Security now has $2.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 402,457 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kratos Defense (KTOS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense has $26 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.83’s average target is 5.15% above currents $19.81 stock price. Kratos Defense had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. Noble Financial maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clearside Bio not quite there with U.S. Xipere application; shares down 48% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: CLSD, RTRX, ADMA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SQM, RTRX among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The company has market cap of $22.66 million. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion ; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).