S Squared Technology Lifted Its Vicor (VICR) Position by $1.00 Million; Jennison Associates Has Increased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $22.74 Million

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6349.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 173,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 176,323 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12M, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 132,057 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 593,401 shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $43.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 233,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 172,303 shares to 659,289 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 63,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,100 shares, and cut its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).