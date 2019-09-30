S Squared Technology Lifted Its Egain Cor (EGAN) Position; As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $3.00 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 217,835 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Egain Cor (EGAN) by 745.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 111,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The hedge fund held 126,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Egain Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 208,680 shares traded or 31.95% up from the average. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22,000 shares to 44,551 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 363,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,288 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 0.62% less from 23.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 358,986 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 10,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 5,598 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 24,954 shares. Polar Llp holds 0.02% or 248,428 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 20,239 shares. Art Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 14,452 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 268,001 shares or 0% of the stock. S Squared Technology Limited Co has invested 0.77% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 20,407 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 1,491 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 22,263 shares. Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.44% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). State Street owns 379,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

