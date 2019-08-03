S Squared Technology Lifted Fireeye (FEYE) Stake by $320,000; Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined While Capital Growth Management LP Trimmed Position by $26.26 Million

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 4.67 million shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $44.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forestar Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,000 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 100,000 shares to 128,690 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,966 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

