S Squared Technology Increases Stake in Vicor (VICR); Fedex (FDX) Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Increased Its Stake

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 2,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,727 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 10,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 963,344 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 86,433 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,359 shares to 376,785 shares, valued at $74.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 10,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,151 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 23,158 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 35,162 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Ww Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 50,115 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 12,000 shares stake. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 530 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 93,599 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. 5,968 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Ltd. New Jersey-based Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Piedmont Inv Advisors has 3,539 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.02% stake. Parnassus Ca reported 2.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.04 million shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il accumulated 3,410 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na invested in 6,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 12,448 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 6,811 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 9,842 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 42,307 shares in its portfolio. 52,050 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Northern Tru reported 239,362 shares. Delaware-based Ashford Mngmt has invested 2.42% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Victory Cap Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 25,000 shares to 147,984 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telaria Inc by 172,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,289 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).