S Squared Technology Increases Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE); As Amgen Com (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Cut by $304,000 Its Position

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 95,143 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $199.95. About 2.16M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in March – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NV5 Awarded $18 Million in Power Utility Engineering Contracts – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NVEE vs. IT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Global: Expensive, And Worth Every Penny – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corp, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,583 shares. Group One Trading Lp accumulated 5,339 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 4,923 shares. Timpani Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Alphaone Svcs Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.25% or 35,076 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.11% or 11,473 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Pacific Ridge Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.24% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 14,800 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 682,476 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares to 7,242 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,519 shares, and cut its stake in Telaria Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge reported 2,847 shares stake. Churchill Corporation holds 127,125 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Art, a New York-based fund reported 2,723 shares. Moreover, West Coast Fincl Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1,340 are held by Oxbow Ltd. Regal Inv Lc reported 2,025 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Assoc holds 0.09% or 2,971 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Llc reported 39,815 shares. Van Eck Associates has 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has 37,341 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,573 shares. Hallmark Capital Management reported 2.02% stake. Sandy Spring Bank owns 13,249 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/25/2019: GEMP, QGEN, AZN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.