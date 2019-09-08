S Squared Technology Holding In Nv5 Global (NVEE) Was Has Raised; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Fishman Jay A LTD Lowered Stake by $1.53 Billion

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 124,100 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 9,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 157,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.21B, down from 166,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE BOOSTED TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress:; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook now says privacy scandal affected up to 87 million; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too; 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections; 29/03/2018 – Garage Gurus™ to Host Facebook Live Event on April 4; 04/04/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook says data from up to 87 million people harvested by Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Tencent Sees `No Chance’ of Facebook-type Data Leak: TOPLive

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17 shares to 18,513 shares, valued at $32.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares to 133,966 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,242 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).