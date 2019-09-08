S Squared Technology Holding in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Has Trimmed by $1.56 Million; Bsw Wealth Partners Has Raised Holding in Grainger W W Com (GWW) by $450,000 as Share Value Rose

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 1.12 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $278.22. About 290,389 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.43M for 117.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Legal General Group Public Limited Co owns 17,166 shares. Waddell Reed Inc holds 120,890 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Pnc Fin Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 10,794 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 16,345 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Hood River Management Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 174,883 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 12,478 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 11,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bard Associate holds 123,539 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio.

