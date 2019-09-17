S Squared Technology Holding in Ii Vi (IIVI) Lifted by $619,200; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holder New Generation Advisors Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 461,948 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 2.03 million shares traded or 78.79% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22,000 shares to 44,551 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 63,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,100 shares, and cut its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $126.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares to 96,902 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Limited by 307,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,526 shares, and has risen its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

