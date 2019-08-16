S Squared Technology Holding in Fireeye (FEYE) Has Upped as Share Price Declined; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Share Price Declined, S Muoio & Company Has Decreased Its Stake

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 634,574 shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 3.86M shares traded or 5.85% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “AMC Networks realigns, puts studio in Networks Group – L.A. Biz” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMC Networks: This Zombie May Have Life In It Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy AMC Networks (AMCX) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMCX or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Management holds 86,622 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5,005 shares. Meeder Asset reported 9,599 shares. Schroder Mgmt invested 0.06% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Hikari holds 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 5,080 shares. Lpl Finance Llc has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 64,150 shares. Advisors Preferred Limited Company reported 0.02% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 236,320 shares. Sageworth accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 12,350 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc owns 41,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 261,871 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Lc accumulated 5,660 shares or 0% of the stock. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares to 850,854 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,890 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts: FireEye Shows ‘Encouraging Signs Of Growth,’ But ‘More Pain Ahead’ – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of December 20th Options Trading For FireEye (FEYE) – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FireEye (FEYE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FireEye acquires security instrumentation company, updates outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anheuser-Busch, Arch Coal, BHP, Cars.com, Cigna, FireEye, Ford, 3M, Northrop Grumman, Take-Two, T-Mobile and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 33,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Masters Mngmt Ltd has 700,000 shares. 1,200 are held by Washington Tru Comml Bank. Pier Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1.11% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 426,613 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 10,601 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 302,470 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 72 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associate Lc, a New York-based fund reported 893,052 shares. 80,498 are held by Stifel Fincl Corp. Blackrock has 9.18M shares. Secor Cap Lp reported 53,710 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 381,821 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Incorporated Wa invested 0.25% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).