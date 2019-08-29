S Squared Technology Has Trimmed Lendingtree (TREE) Holding by $2.33 Million; Shares Declined; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Price Rose While Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $862,869

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $303.05. About 174,798 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE)

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 14,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.46. About 1.01M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 04/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Intends to Complete a Rolling NDA Submission for Golodirsen by Yr-end 2018; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tree of Knowledge Grows Impact in Medical Cannabis Industry and Enhances Patient Access to Care with Letter of Intent to Invest in LyteClinic – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ESNT or TREE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Stop Worrying – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LendingTree Earnings: TREE Stock Gets Chopped Following Q2 Disappointment – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 48.26 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk invested in 43,110 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 2,014 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 585,666 shares for 5.43% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 18,366 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 479 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 10,006 shares. Whittier reported 200 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). The Minnesota-based Punch Mngmt has invested 0.5% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Brown Advisory Inc holds 1,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.14% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Scout Investments invested in 0.46% or 64,474 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 4,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 84,650 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares to 50,333 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00M worth of stock or 16,252 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & accumulated 0.03% or 9,498 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Amer Century reported 378,407 shares. Pinnacle owns 0.53% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 195,407 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.11% stake. Citigroup owns 92,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advent Capital De reported 2,000 shares stake. Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 8 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,598 shares. Utah Retirement reported 12,496 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fulton State Bank Na holds 2,165 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 1.04 million shares. 20,500 are held by Granite Point Mngmt Ltd Partnership.