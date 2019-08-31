S Squared Technology Has Raised Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake by $590,000; Fenimore Asset Management Has Boosted Waters (WAT) Stake by $390,054 as Stock Declined

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 46,419 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 1,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 320,836 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.76M, up from 319,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.89. About 473,088 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 27/05/2018 – China Protests U.S. Warships in Disputed Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NV5 Awarded $20 Million in Power Utility Contracts Supporting the ENERGY 2021 Initiative – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NV5 Acquires National Technology Services Company, The Sextant Group – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVEE, OKTA, HSY – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares to 974,739 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,690 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 43,005 shares to 210,635 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 322,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

