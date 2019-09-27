S Squared Technology Has Raised By $619,200 Its Ii Vi (IIVI) Position; SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES G (SCNLF) SI Decreased By 33.33%

S Squared Technology Llc increased Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) stake by 26.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc acquired 17,200 shares as Ii Vi Inc (IIVI)’s stock rose 6.52%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 82,200 shares with $3.01 million value, up from 65,000 last quarter. Ii Vi Inc now has $3.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 540,508 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “II-VI enters amended $2.43B credit deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IIVI-Finisar deal receives Chinese approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Finisar Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated Obtains All Governmental Regulatory Approvals to Complete Acquisition of Finisar Corporation and Sets Expected Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks Analysts Are Talking About Today – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity. 14,250 shares valued at $493,496 were bought by SADASIVAM SHAKER on Tuesday, May 21.

Among 3 analysts covering II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. II-VI has $5000 highest and $31 lowest target. $40’s average target is 10.68% above currents $36.14 stock price. II-VI had 4 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, August 14 with “Neutral”.