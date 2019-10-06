S Squared Technology Has Lowered Its Position in Usa Technologies (USAT) by $595,000 as Stock Price Rose; Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake Held by Carlson Capital L P

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 403,031 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 488,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 14.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 20.51M shares traded or 1118.54% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 209,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.47 million, up from 936,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 4.62 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 340,000 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Finance Mgmt Inc reported 11,313 shares. Thomas White International Limited reported 16,127 shares. Pitcairn has 0.06% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 12,480 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.08% or 6,418 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 101,285 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd reported 6,210 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Division invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ser Corp has 2,115 shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp reported 1.54M shares. Buckingham Capital Inc stated it has 85,736 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 6,100 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 8.46 million shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.15% or 179,607 shares. Duncker Streett And Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold USAT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 31.97 million shares or 3.76% more from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. G2 Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.80 million shares. 1492 Mgmt holds 0.72% or 103,934 shares. First Washington Corporation owns 1.02 million shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) for 42,790 shares. Greenwood Associate Ltd holds 0.06% or 32,942 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 56,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT). Perritt Mngmt holds 60,000 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc has 0.13% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT). First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 103,005 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 0.34% in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT). 35 are owned by Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 212,028 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) for 4.02M shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 32,300 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.82 million activity.